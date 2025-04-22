JKPC President Sajad lone Condemns Pahalgam terror attack 

Breaking

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, Dec 11 (ANI): Jammu And Kashmir Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone addresses the party supporters after former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior Vice-President central Zone from Khansahib Constituency of central district Manzoor Ahmad Wani joins the party, at Lone's residence, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference President Sajad lone on Tuesday Strongly Condemned the Terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a post on X, Sajjad lone wrote, “Condemn strongly the dastardly and cowardly attack in Pahalgam. For decades we have been identified with being great hosts. We have a history of hospitality. And some cowardly terrorists want to destroy it all.”

“Tourism industry has suffered. And people involved in tourism have after a long time begun to restart their lives. They had begun to dream. And here are the ugly villians to shatter it all.”he added.

“Make no mistake. These terror attacks are aimed at yet again disempowering us economically.Those who do this are the worst enemies of Kashmiris. They defile our history of hospitality, smearing our glorious past. And they are a curse on our present. They are enemies of our children of our young generation.” Sajjad lone wrote.

“We have to unitedly send a message that there is no tolerance for terror. Let us live our lives in peace and economic dignity. Please get out of our lives. These tourists are our revered guests.” he said.

