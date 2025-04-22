Breaking

Anantnag’s Mohammad Muneeb qualifies UPSC, secures rank 131

The 32-year-old Bhat qualified the exam in his last attempt

Younus Rashid
Anantnag, Apr 22 : Mohammad Muneeb Bhat, a resident of Anantnag district, has qualified the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the final results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Bhat, 32, hails from Dantar Anantnag and is currently serving as a probationer in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He told Rising Kashmir that he had earlier qualified the JKAS in 2023 and is presently working as a KPS officer.

“This was my last attempt at the UPSC. My journey began in 2017, and I had even gone to Delhi to prepare. Finally, I cracked it,” Bhat said.

He secured an All India Rank of 131 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Among the 1,009 candidates who qualified, he is among those recommended by the UPSC for appointment.

