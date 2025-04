Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a post on X, J&K PDP wrote, “Party President Ms. @MehboobaMufti strongly condemns the terror attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

“This senseless violence serves no purpose and only brings pain. There can be no justification for such acts.” the post reads.