IRGC launches successful missile attack on Major center of Zionist regime’s Mossad spy Agency in Tel Aviv

Iran, June 17: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced a successful missile strike targeting a key Mossad spy agency facility in Tel Aviv, reports Tasnim News agency.

The IRGC said in a statement that its Aerospace Force units carried out an effectual operation against Mossad in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The IRGC claimed its missile strike successfully targeted Israel’s military intelligence directorate (AMAN) and Mossad center in Tel Aviv, despite the city’s advanced air defense systems.”as per the agency.