IRGC launches successful missile attack on Major center of Zionist regime’s Mossad spy Agency in Tel Aviv

RK Online Desk
Representational image

Iran, June 17: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced a successful missile strike targeting a key Mossad spy agency facility in Tel Aviv, reports Tasnim News agency.

The IRGC said in a statement that its Aerospace Force units carried out an effectual operation against Mossad in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per Tasnim News agency, “The IRGC said in a statement that its Aerospace Force conducted a successful operation against Mossad in the early hours of Tuesday.”

“The IRGC claimed its missile strike successfully targeted Israel’s military intelligence directorate (AMAN) and Mossad center in Tel Aviv, despite the city’s advanced air defense systems.”as per the agency.

Amit Shah assumes charge as Union Home Minister for second consecutive time
Supreme Court issues notice on transfer petitions by National Testing Agency on NEET-UG case
Cold Wave to continue at isolated places in J&K during next two days: MeT
Construction of mega Flyovers underway in Srinagar to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion: Div Com Kashmir
“J&K has the potential to become most favoured place when it comes to skills”: LG Manoj Sinha
