Developing Story

JKBOSE Class 10th Results declared, Check your results here

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Wednesday announced results of annual exams of 10th standard with an overall pass percentage of over 79.94 percent.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores on the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

The students can check results here https://jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults.aspx

Earlier, JKBOSE had announced the results of the class 12th Annual Regular 2025 examination for the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh, achieving an overall pass percentage of 75 percent.

You Might Also Like

“Thankfully, it wasn’t taken up,” says Omar Abdullah on proposed 28% GST Hike on Textiles

Congress’s vote bank politics did injustice to marginalised in J-K: Jitendra Singh

Temperature drops In Kashmir, Srinagar records minus 4.6°C

Security review meeting on J&K to begin at Home Minister’s residence at 11 am

President Murmu inaugurates Skywalk & remodeled Parvati Bhawan at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Share This Article
Previous Article “People responsible for Pahalgam terror attack must pay a price, PM has to take strong action”: Rahul Gandhi
Next Article Court awards punishment of community service to three individuals in Sopore
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Girls outshine boys as 79.94 percent students pass 10th Standard examination in J&K
Breaking
Kokernag breaks 18-yr-old record, sees hottest April day at 29.1°C
Breaking
Rajnath Singh hails Cabinet’s decision for caste census, calls it key step to empower the exploited, deprived
Breaking
Court awards punishment of community service to three individuals in Sopore
Breaking