JKBOSE Class 10th Results declared, Check your results here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Wednesday announced results of annual exams of 10th standard with an overall pass percentage of over 79.94 percent.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores on the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

The students can check results here https://jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults.aspx

Earlier, JKBOSE had announced the results of the class 12th Annual Regular 2025 examination for the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh, achieving an overall pass percentage of 75 percent.