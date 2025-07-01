Reopen “deliberately buried” terror cases, provide jobs to victims’ kin: LG Sinha directs Deputy Commissioners, SSPs

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the issues concerning families whose members were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists and asked the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases which were “deliberately buried” and ensure jobs to the next of kins on priority.

He further directed them to take immediate measures to free terror victim families’ property and land grabbed by terrorists or their sympathisers.

“Chaired a high-level meeting today to discuss issues concerning victim families whose loved ones were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Directed DCs & SSPs to reopen cases which were deliberately buried & file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to NoKs on priority,” LG Sinha said in a post on X.

https://x.com/OfficeOfLGJandK/status/1939958628590514410

“Identify those elements from terror ecosystem who were involved in killing of Common Kashmiris and currently working in Government Departments. Financial assistance under MUDRA and handholding must be extended to the terror victim family members who want to start their self-employment venture,” the Lieutenant Governor told the officals

The Lieutenant Governor said a Special Cell will be established in the LG Secretariat to address the concerns of terror victim families. He further asked the Chief Secretary to set up a similar cell in his office.

A toll-free number should also be notified for the assistance of the terror victim families, he said.

“Every possible assistance would be provided to terror victim families and culprits roaming free for many decades will be brought to justice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra; DGP Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials. (ANI)