Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Reopen “deliberately buried” terror cases, provide jobs to victims’ kin: LG Sinha directs Deputy Commissioners, SSPs

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Oplus_0

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the issues concerning families whose members were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists and asked the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases which were “deliberately buried” and ensure jobs to the next of kins on priority.

He further directed them to take immediate measures to free terror victim families’ property and land grabbed by terrorists or their sympathisers.

“Chaired a high-level meeting today to discuss issues concerning victim families whose loved ones were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Directed DCs & SSPs to reopen cases which were deliberately buried & file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to NoKs on priority,” LG Sinha said in a post on X.

https://x.com/OfficeOfLGJandK/status/1939958628590514410

“Identify those elements from terror ecosystem who were involved in killing of Common Kashmiris and currently working in Government Departments. Financial assistance under MUDRA and handholding must be extended to the terror victim family members who want to start their self-employment venture,” the Lieutenant Governor told the officals

The Lieutenant Governor said a Special Cell will be established in the LG Secretariat to address the concerns of terror victim families. He further asked the Chief Secretary to set up a similar cell in his office.

A toll-free number should also be notified for the assistance of the terror victim families, he said.

“Every possible assistance would be provided to terror victim families and culprits roaming free for many decades will be brought to justice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra; DGP Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials. (ANI)

Two Soldiers killed, two others injured in Kishtwar encounter
Amarnath Yatra is making significant contribution to tourism, employment generation and revenue: LG Sinha
Omar Abdullah assumes office as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir
Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir
“BJP fulfils promises, we abolished Article 370, grand Ram temple is now being built”: Rajnath Singh
Share This Article
Previous Article Sakeena Itoo credits SKIMS’s founding to Sher-i-Kashmir, calls its contribution to J&K healthcare ‘Unmatchable’
Next Article Iran says it “needs more time” before resuming nuclear talks with US
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Traffic Advisory issued for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Iran says it “needs more time” before resuming nuclear talks with US
Breaking World
Sakeena Itoo credits SKIMS’s founding to Sher-i-Kashmir, calls its contribution to J&K healthcare ‘Unmatchable’
Breaking City
KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts
Breaking Kashmir