J&K set to implement new Criminal Laws from July

‘Thana Diwas’ to be celebrated across UT on July 1

SRINAGAR, JUNE 25: Chief Secretary AtalDulloo convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders to assess Jammu and Kashmir’s readiness for implementing the new criminal laws set to take effect in the Union Territory from July this year.

The meeting saw the participation of DG Police, Principal Secretary Home, DG Prisons, DG Prosecution, SDG Crime, ADGP Headquarters, Secretary Health, Secretary Law, Director FSL, and other relevant officers, with outstation officers joining virtually.

Describing the new laws as modern and technologically advanced, Dulloo emphasised the need for creating a conducive environment and robust infrastructure to ensure smooth implementation. He highlighted the importance of issuing notifications and Statutory Orders in advance and urged the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to expedite the development of necessary software components. Dulloo also stressed orienting doctors to use new applications and manage cases under these laws.

The Chief Secretary reviewed capacity building and training programs for staff in various organizations, including Police, Prisons, and Prosecution, aiming for effective law enforcement. He emphasized the pivotal role of Investigation Officers (IOs) and the need to familiarize them with legal amendments and new mobile applications for expedited case management.

Dulloo also discussed necessary amendments to the Police Manual and sought clarifications from the Law Department on post rationalization and creation. Integration of various portals with the updated law enforcement system was also deliberated.

The Police Department presented initiatives for smooth law implementation, including organising ‘Thana Diwas’ on July 1 at all Police Stations across the UT to raise mass awareness and celebrate the laws’ enforcement nationwide. The department has also launched the ‘One Day One University’ program and conducted 76 awareness camps, designating 12 officers for media interactions.

The meeting was informed that nearly 16,914 police personnel and 161 Master Trainers have been trained, along with 120 Prosecutors and 115 newly appointed Prosecutors set to receive training shortly. The Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) have created 48 new posts and conducted staff training jointly with the Judicial Academy. Additionally, the department is procuring 23 Mobile Forensic Vans from NFSU, Gujarat.

Discussions also covered resource and manpower requirements and app integration as per the new laws’ provisions. Changes in the Prisons, Prosecution, and allied departments were examined to ensure seamless implementation.

Committees and study groups have been established to facilitate the effective rollout of these vital laws in the UT. The BharatiyaNyayaSanhita, BharatiyaNagrikSurakshaSanhita, and BharatiyaSakshyaAdhiniyam, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively, will be implemented from July 2024 as notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs.