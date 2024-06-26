Babar Qadri murder case: SIA arrests former HCBA president MianQayoom

Arrest made on the basis of material witnesses & technical evidence: Police

IrfanYattoo

Srinagar, June 25: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested Senior Advocate and former President of the High Court Bar Association, MianQayoom, in connection with the Advocate Babar Qadri murder case. Babar Qadri was killed by unknown gunmen in September 2020.

A top police officer told Rising Kashmir that the SIA wing of department has arrested Advocate MianQayoom in connection with the Advocate Babar Qadri’s Murder case

He said that MianQayoom was arrested on Tuesday morning and was summoned to the SIA office at Humhama in Srinagar and detained there.

Meanwhile State Investigation Agency (SIA) Spokesman said that they have arrested Mian Abdul Qayoom son of Mian Abdul Rahim resident of Bulbul BaghBarzulla, Srinagar in a case pertaining to murder of Babar Qadri son of Mohammad YaseenQadiri resident of ZahidPoraHawal.

“Qadri was seriously injured upon being fired upon from close range at his residence by the terrorists on 24 September 2020 evening and was declared dead on arrival at SKIMS Soura. The case FIR No. 62/2020 was initially registered under section 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 16,18 UAPA at Police Station Lal-Bazar, Srinagar and section 302 IPC was invoked accordingly,” he said.

The spokesman said that Srinagar Police had filed the first chargesheet before the Special UAPA Court Srinagar against six accused persons on 06.05.2021 and further investigation in the case continued.

“During further investigation, searches were conducted on 24 August 2022 by Police at three (03) locations of leading advocates including premises of Mian Abdul Qayoom. Searches were carried out on the strength of warrant issued by the Hon’ble Special UAPA Court Srinagar,” he said.

The SIA spokesman said that Qadri’s case was later transferred to SIA Kashmir on 24 July 2023. During investigation, based on the strength of material witnesses, technical and other corroborative evidence, Mian Abdul Qayoom has been arrested in the case for his sustained custodial questioning, he said.

In September 2020, Qadri, a lawyer at Srinagar High Court known for his criticism of the High Court Bar Association, was fatally shot inside his home at Hawal, Srinagar.

“The assailants, posing as clients, approached Qadri at his residence under the guise of discussing a legal case. Upon his emergence, they opened fire and fled the scene, leaving Qadri critically injured.

In 2023, SIA announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for individuals who can furnish information that assists in the apprehension of those responsible for the murder of Babar Qadri.

