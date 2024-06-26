Div Com Jammu, ADGP inspect arrangements for SANJY-2024

JAMMU, JUNE 25: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Additional Director General of Police, Anand Jain, conducted a thorough inspection of the final arrangements for the ShriAmarnathjiYatra today. They were accompanied by DIG Jammu Samba Kathua Range, the Commissioner of JMC, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP Jammu, heads of departments, nodal officers, and other concerned officials.

At Bhagwati Nagar, the Divisional Commissioner and ADGP toured the YatriNiwas and chaired a meeting with the concerned heads of departments and nodal officers. They assessed the preparations at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Base Camp, issuing directives to ensure the seamless provision of all facilities and services to the arriving pilgrims.

The Divisional Commissioner emphasized the importance of monitoring the 24×7 control room and ensuring the attendance of representatives from essential services. The ARTO Jammu was instructed to widely publicize the rates of private taxis and three-wheelers for the information of the yatris.

Following this, the Divisional Commissioner and ADGP visited the YatriDhams and the Railway Station to inspect the final arrangements. They confirmed that all necessary provisions, including lodging, RFID counters, sheds, water and power supply, and other related preparations, were in place. The RFID token center at the Railway Station was also inspected.

These inspections are part of the administration’s comprehensive efforts to ensure a smooth and well-organized pilgrimage for devotees of ShriAmarnathji.