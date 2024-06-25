J&K reviews strategies to prevent glacial lake outburst floods

SRINAGAR, JUNE 24: Chief Secretary AtalDulloo chaired a crucial meeting today with key stakeholders to underscore the urgency of reviewing and enhancing measures to prevent Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasizing the need for rigorous studies led by expert glaciologists, Dulloo highlighted the importance of proactive strategies in addressing potential natural calamities.

The meeting, attended by officials including the Principal Secretary of Home, Secretaries from R&B and DMRR&R, and experts from institutions like Jammu and Kashmir University, IUST, C-DAC Pune, GSI, NDMA, and SDRF, focused on forming expert teams to conduct expeditions to vulnerable lakes. Dulloo stressed the importance of these studies providing actionable recommendations grounded in real-world conditions.

He directed the Department of Disaster Management to promptly organize these expeditions and collaborate closely with experts to ensure effective outcomes. The Chief Secretary also inquired about projects submitted to NDMA for funding, emphasizing the need for data-driven analyses and practical recommendations from C-DAC to mitigate potential disasters in J&K.

During the session, the Secretary of DMRR&R outlined ongoing initiatives, including plans to enter into anMoU with C-DAC Pune for various studies, installation of Early Warning Systems, Auto Weather Stations, and comprehensive data collection activities. A detailed project worth Rs 30 crore has been proposed to NDMA, aimed at developing a robust mitigation plan against GLOF through data modelling and simulation.