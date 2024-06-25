Unscheduled power cuts hit Jammu amid intense heat wave

JAMMU, JUNE 24: Amid intense heat wave conditions in the Jammu region, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) has resumed unscheduled power cuts, affecting both metered and unmetered areas despite recent assurances of regular supply.

According to sources, the metered areas, including those with Smart Meters, have been experiencing frequent power outages over the past 5-6 days. This comes after initial government orders exempted metered areas from power cuts, which were later reinstated due to technical issues at the Baghlihar Power Project.

Chief Engineer Manhar Gupta clarified that while there are no directives to cut power in metered areas, occasional disruptions have occurred due to system overheating and overloading during peak summer demand. He assured that steps have been taken to prevent further cuts in these areas and reiterated the department’s commitment to providing uninterrupted power supply.

“We are committed to ensure 24X7 power supply in the metered areas,” the Chief Engineer said.

The Baghlihar Power Project, which contributes 900 MW to meet the region’s electricity needs, faced technical challenges recently, leading to temporary disruptions before being rectified by experts.

Anamika Sharma, a resident of Roop Nagar, voiced frustration over the persistent power cuts despite residing in a metered area. “After every half an hour, there is a power cut, and contacting helpline numbers proves futile,” she lamented. She said that attempts to reach out to helplines are often met with continuous busy signals or being put on hold indefinitely.