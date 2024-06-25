Mastermind behind JKSSB SI exam paper leak arrested

Srinagar, June 24: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Jammu has arrested YatinYadav, son of DeshrajYadav, identified as the mastermind behind the JKSSB Sub-Inspector Exam paper leak conducted on March 27,2022. The arrest follows an investigation initiated by the ED based on an FIR and chargesheet filed by the CBI against Yadav and other accused persons.

As per the ED, the kingpin of the paper leak gang, Yadav orchestrated a well-crafted plan involving touts from Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. They arranged for candidates willing to access the leaked paper in exchange for monetary payments ranging from Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh. Post-examination, the payments were collected primarily in cash and via bank accounts, all routed to Yadav.

Previously, the ED had attached movable properties, including bank balances amounting to approximately Rs. 1 crore, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. These properties were linked to Yadav, his firm M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, and others involved in the case. Further investigation is ongoing.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had examined in March 2022. However, the selected list of 1,200 candidates was cancelled in July following allegations of paper leak and malpractice. The CBI, which took over the case, filed its chargesheet in November 2022 against 33 accused individuals, including Yadav from Haryana.