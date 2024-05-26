J&K records 58% polling, highest turnout in 35 years: CEO

Anantnag-Rajouri records 53% voter turnout

Overall, 40 % turnout at Migrant polling stations

CEO Pole expresses gratitude to officials, people

LG Sinha congratulates people for ‘historic turnout’

Srinagar, May 25: The final phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed significant activity in the newly redrawn Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, aligning with voting trends observed in Srinagar and Baramullaconstituencies. In contrast to the minimal turnout of 8.9 percent recorded in the 2019 general elections for the erstwhile Anantnag seat, the inclusion of Rajouri and Poonch districts saw a substantial increase in voter participation, reaching 53 percent.

Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir, PandurangKondbarao Pole Saturday said polling process for the five parliamentary seats in the Union Territory ended and Anantnag-Rajouri constituency registered 53% voter turnout.

He also said that the overall polling was 58% in the five seats and that it was the highest turnout in 35 years, marking a nine-per cent rise over the previous highest recorded in 2014.

Addressing the presser in Srinagar, Pole said that Anantnag-Rajouri’s 53 percent turnout marks a significant increase from the dismal 9 percent in 2019.

“Surankote reported the highest turnout at 68 percent, while Kulgam and Anantnag saw lower participation with 32 percent and 33 percent, respectively. Migrant polling booths also recorded over 50 percent turnout, with 9,000 postal ballots cast,” he said.

Briefing about the details, CEO Pole said the highest poll percentage was observed in the Surankote Assembly segment with around 68.00 % and lowest in Kulgam Assembly segment with around 32 %. Budhal and Rajouri assembly segments have also recorded higher poll percentage.

“The sixth Phase of voting for General Elections to 18th LokSabha concluded peacefully here today with around 53 % voting in the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Poonch and Shopian&Rajouri Districts partly,” he added.

This year’s elections were conducted without any boycott calls or intimidation, showcasing the voters’ unwavering belief in the power of the ballot.

The CEO Pole congratulated all the voters and expressed gratitude to those who came out in large numbers to cast their votes.

He also commended the work of all polling personnel, including security personnel, police officers, Assistant Returning Officers (ARO), Returning Officers (RO), and District Election Officers, for their dedicated service in ensuring the success of the ongoing elections.

“Not a single polling station reported zero votes, a testament to the widespread enthusiasm and commitment to the democratic process. Corresponding percentage for the last LokSabha election in 2019 was 9.70 % and voters participated with lots of enthusiasm,” he said.

CEO Pole said that since the eruption of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest ever poll percentage in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency, was recorded in 1996 with 50.02 %.

“Hence the poll percentage of 53 % is the highest in last 35 years, since the eruption of militancy in J&K. Important factors which can be attributed to the increased record polling percentage are improved security – law and order environment in the last 4-5 years,” he added.

CEO Pole further said that mobilization by 20 candidates and Political parties, election awareness through SVEEP activities and more importantly voters’ strong belief that it is the Ballot which can lead to sustainable development.

He said polling took place in 2338 polling stations across the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency with live webcasting at all the polling stations. Voting started at 7 a.m. across the PC with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting to cast their votes.

“Despite terror incident of Pahalgam, Shopian, Surankote-Mendhar in Poonch, which happened in this parliamentary constituency area, voters were seen coming in large numbers to vote. Anti-national elements failed to deter voters from exercising their constitutional rights,” he added.

CEO Pole said he along with other senior officers of the election department monitored the progress of voting in Phase -VI across the Parliamentary constituency from the Command-and-Control Center established at ICCC- HMT, Bemina and CEO Office, Srinagar.

CEO Pole said that around 18,36,576 electors were enrolled for casting their vote in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency.

“More than 9,000 polling staff have performed poll duty. Polls continued till 6.00 pm and at few polling stations of Poonch- Rajouri and other areas, till voting by the last voter standing in queue. At every polling station, basic minimum facilities of water, electricity, toilet, ramp, waiting room etc were made,” he added.

The CEO further said that over 26,000 Kashmiri migrant electors in the constituency opted for voting at 26 Special Polling Stations established in Jammu (21), Udhampur (01), and Delhi (04).

“These special polling stations saw a voter turnout of 40% in Jammu, around 50% in Udhampur, and 53% in Delhi. This marks the first time that the migrant community has turned out to vote in such large numbers.”

CEO Pole said that in order to ensure inclusive voting, 17 number of polling booths managed by women (also called as pink polling stations), 15 number of polling booths managed by specially abled persons and 8 number of polling stations managed by youths and 15 green polling stations were set up.

Table 1

Sr. no Year Anantnag PC 1 2019 9.70 2 2014 28.80 3 2009 27.10 4 2004 15.04 5 1999 14.32 6 1998 28.15 7 1996 50.02 8 1991 No election held, due to turmoil 9 1989 5.07

Table 2

Sr No Assembly segment Poll % at 5.00 PM (tentative) Close of Poll (tentative) 1 Zainpora 39.40 % 40.00 % 2 D.H.Pora 55.00 % 55.00 % 3 Kulgam 31.99 % 32.00 % 4 Devsar 41.50 % 44.00 % 5 Dooru 45.21 % 46.00 % 6 Kokarnag 50.00 % 52.00 % 7 Anantnag West 34.65 % 36.09 % 8 Anantnag 31.21 % 33.48 % 9 SrigufwaraBijbehra 42.40 % 43.00 % 10 ShangusAnantnag East 41.94 % 43.00 % 11 Pahalgam 55.63 % 56.00 % 12 Nawshera 65.47 % 65.47 % 13 Rajouri 67.09 % 67.18 % 14 Budhal 64.91 % 67.00 % 15 Thanamandi 65.34 % 66.20 % 16 Surankote 62.95 % 68.36 % 17 Poonch Haveli 64.19 % 67.35 % 18 Mendhar 64.69 % 66.08 % Total Poll on Polling Station 51.35 53.00 % (Approx.) Total Migrant Special PS Polling Approx. 39 % overall (at Udhampur 50 % and Delhi 53 % ) 40 % Total Postal Votes received (Absentee, VFC and receive ETPBMS till date) votes 9761 (till date received)

Overall Table 3