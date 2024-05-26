Top Stories

PM Modi praises LG Sinha at Ghazipur election rally

Shafat Malik
2 Min Read
ANI_20240525638

Srinagar, May 25: Prime Minister NarendraModi on Wednesday commended Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his contributions to the transformation of Kashmir and the high voter turnout during elections.
Speaking at a rally in Ghazipur, PM Modi highlighted the positive changes occurring in Kashmir under MaojSinha’s leadership.
“I feel proud that discussions about Kashmir and its development are happening across the world,” PM Modi said. “The high voter turnout and the enthusiasm among people to participate in the democratic process is being talked about globally. People of Ghazipur should feel proud that their son is leading Jammu and Kashmir.”
Manoj Sinha, originally from Ghazipur, has been serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir since August 2020. Before his current role, Sinha had a distinguished career in Indian politics, including serving as a Member of Parliament and holding various ministerial positions. His tenure as LG J&K has been marked by efforts to boost development, enhance security, and encourage greater civic participation in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi also emphasized the impact of Sinha’s work on the people of Kashmir. “People of Kashmir are seeing how development happens, and now they also know about Ghazipur,” he added.

 

 

 

