27, including children killed in massive fire at Rajkot gaming zone; SIT formed

The death toll in the fire tragedy at a gaming zone in Rajkot has reached 27, police said on Sunday.

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on May 25 evening resulting in the loss of lives including children.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that he is heading to Rajkot and SIT will start its investigation tonight only in the Rajkot fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives.

“… Many families have lost their children in this incident… I am going to Rajkot right now. The SIT will start its investigation tonight. The administrator and the manager have been arrested. A meeting will take place after visiting the fire spot and the action will start tonight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken the details from the Chief Minister…Members of the SIT are ordered to reach Rajkot by 3 am…The CM will be provided with the details tonight itself…” Harsh Sanghvi told ANI.

Two people, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone in Rajkot, have been taken to a police station for interrogation into the fire incident at the gaming facility. According to officials, the fire broke out at around 4.30 pm.

Rajkot Police Commissioner, Raju Bhargava shared the development on the matter and said, “The police action is underway. The owner and the manager of the TRP game zone have been taken to the police station for interrogation.”

Gujarat Director General of Police has instructed the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to inspect all the game zones in the state and to close the game zones running without fire safety permission. The director general of police has told to carry out this procedure in coordination with the fire officers of the municipalities and municipalities and the local system. (ANI)