J&K Police launches plantation drive at drug de-addiction centre, Jammu

Jammu, May 18: The Jammu & Kashmir Police in Jammu District launches plantation drive in the premises of DDRC(Drug De-addiction & Rehabilitation Centre) Channi, Jammu in collaboration with Urban Forest Division Jammu

The drive was launched by SP headquarters Jammu Irshad Hussain Rather along with Incharge DDRC Dr. Shehnaz & DFO Urban Forestry Division Ashwani Kumar Mittal besides other officers/officials of Police and Forestry department also participated in plantation drive.

The main aim of this initiative is to promote greenery in our establishments as a part of larger sustainable ecological development. The preservation of our ecology assumes importance so as to stabilize our ecosystem in order to preserve the ecological diversity. Promoting greenery will help us to offset emissions which upset our ecological balance.

While speaking on the occasion, the participating officers said that Police have launched a special drive for plantation of different varieties of plants and saplings in the premises of DDRC Kashmir in order to augment the greenery. They also said that being part of a responsible organization, we must plant trees to keep the nature in its best balance and we must gift our future generations a green and clean environment.

More than hundred saplings of different species of plants including Chinar, Gulmohar, Amaltash, Bottle brush, Hibiscus & Mango were planted within the premises of Drug De-addiction Centre Channi, Jammu. This drive will continue in coming days also.