Shopkeeper stabbed to death in Ganderbal

A shopkeeper was stabbed to death at his shop in Perpora, Kachan area of Central Kashmir’s Gandarbal district on Saturday, officials said.

An official told that a shopkeeper was attacked with a sharp-edged knife in Perpora Kachan, Ganderbal this afternoon, leaving him severely injured.

He added that the man identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar (32), son of Gh Haasan Dar, from Perpora Kachan, was take to the hospital for treatment.

The official added that Fayaz Ahmad was shifted to SKIMS, Soura where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have taken up the investigation into the matter—(KNO)