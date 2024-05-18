Breaking

DGP RR Swain visits Sharda temple near LoC in Teetwal

Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir RR Swain on Saturday visited Sharda Temple at Line of Control Teetwal Kashmir. This was the first visit of the present DGP to LoC.

Teetwal is a small border village in Jammu and Kashmir. It is situated on the banks of the Kishanganga River in Kupwara district, 82 km from the district headquarters of Kupwara and close to the Line of Control with Pakistani-occupied Kashmir.

The DGP was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police Vivek Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena and other police officials, as per a Save Sharda committee Kashmir press release.

DGP RR Swain was received at the temple by Committee members Ajaz Khan and S Joginder Singh. Sapna Kotwal Nodal officer media was also present with DGP. DGP offered prayers at the temple. Chairman of Save Sharda committee Ravinder Pandita hailed the visit of DGP, the release stated.

DGP was greeted with a Sharda shawl and was presented with a copy of a book on Sharda authored by Ravinder Pandita on the occasion, as per the release.
Earlier in 2022, former Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh had also visited Sharda Temple when it was under construction.

Sharada Peeth is considered one of the three holiest pilgrimage sites for Kashmiri Pandits, alongside the Martand Sun Temple and the Amarnath Temple. This is one of the Mahashakti Peeths and according to religious beliefs, the right hand of Maa Sati fell here.

On March 22, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah e-inaugurated the Sharda Devi temple at Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Sharda Peeth has been a historical centre of India’s cultural, religious and educational heritage, like the Kartarpur Corridor. (ANI)

