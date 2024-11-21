Police books two media persons in Sopore in alleged ‘false reporting’ claims

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Sopore booked two media persons for alleged”false reporting” in Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A Police spokesperson that on 20th November police station Sopore received a reliable information to the effect that media persons Mueeb ul Haq R/O Sopore and Suhail khan R/O Delina Baramulla have resorted to wrong reporting and have posted frivolous news on social media platforms by misrepresenting a hit and run case as a murder case.

“This wrong reporting rapidly spread across the Sopore area and had all potential to create the law and order issues. This wrong reporting hurt the sentiments of the people besides raising questions against the investigation agency,” he said.

The police spokesman said following this FIR no. 238/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Sopore. Both the accused have been arrested in the instant case, he said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that one Dr. Azhar Janwari got injured in a hit and run case on 5th November and subsequently succumbed to his injuries on 18th November at SKIMS. The accused namely Nadeem Badam of Sopore was traced by Sopore police, who confessed to the offense,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile Sopore Police have urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information that can cause harm to public peace and the investigation progress.