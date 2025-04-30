Jammu Schools directed to enforce National School Bag Policy

Srinagar, Apr 29:

In a bid to reduce the physical and mental burden on students, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has directed all schools in the Jammu Division to implement the National School Bag Policy, 2020, with immediate effect.

According to an official circular issued by the DSEJ, schools must ensure that the weight of school bags adheres to specified limits for each grade level. For Classes 1 and 2, bags should weigh between 1.6 to 2.2 kg; for Classes 3 to 5, between 1.7 to 2.5 kg; for Classes 6 and 7, between 2 to 3 kg; for Class 8, 2.5 to 4 kg; for Classes 9 and 10, 2.5 to 4.5 kg; and for senior students in Classes 11 and 12, the weight should range from 3.5 to 5 kg.

The policy also imposes limits on the amount of homework assigned across various grade levels. For Primary School students (Grades I to V), no homework is to be given until Grade II. From Grades III to V, a maximum of two hours of homework per week is permitted.

Middle School students (Grades VI to VIII) may receive up to one hour of homework per day, totaling approximately five to six hours per week. For Secondary and Higher Secondary levels (Grades IX to XII), the daily homework limit is capped at two hours, amounting to 10 to 12 hours per week.

The DSEJ emphasized that homework should align with the cognitive capacity of students and be designed to encourage creativity, experiential learning, and the development of problem-solving skills.

Additionally, the circular recommends that schools establish on-campus storage lockers wherever feasible, to minimize the need for students to carry heavy bags daily.

All Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the policy within their respective districts and educational zones.

The move comes as part of broader efforts to promote student well-being and enhance the quality of learning in schools across the region.