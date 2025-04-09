J&K Govt sponsored Startups shine at Startup Mahakumbh 2025; wins Rs 25 Lakh cash award

In a significant development, two startups M/s Genetico Private Limited and M/s GR8 Private Limited from J&K have emerged victorious at the prestigious Startup Mahakumbh 2025, clinching top honors in the Startup MahaRathi Challenge.

M/s Genetico Private Limited received an award of Rs. 20 lakh under the HealthTech and BioTech sector, while M/s GR8 Sports Private Limited won Rs. 5 lakh under the Gaming and Sports sector, emerging as top performers among startups from across India in their respective categories.

Pertinently, the Startup MahaRathi challenge is a flagship initiative of the department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to organise competition among promising recognised early and growth stage startups across 10 high impact sectors wherein 2400 startups participated from across the country. The awards were given on the eve of concluding ceremony of Startup Mahakumbh organised by the DPIIT at Bharat Mandapan, New Delhi from 3rd April to 5th April, 2025.

With a funding pool of over Rs. 70 crore, the challenge not only offered grant support but also provided startups with national recognition, global exposure, structured mentorship, incubation opportunities and access to leading investor networks.

Five startups from Jammu and Kashmir participated in the Startup Mahakumbh 2025, namely GR8 Sports Private Limited (Gaming & Sports), CLMRAT Sports, AL-Hamdaan Crafts, Studio Agama, BISA Innovation Private Limited. These startups were led by Irtif Mehraj Lone, In-charge Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Business Modeling (CIIBM), JKEDI and Zahid Ali Dar, Project Manager, JKEDI.

The J&K Industries and Commerce Department has played a pivotal role in laying a strong foundation for the startup ecosystem in the Union Territory. The recognition of these two promising startups from Jammu and Kashmir demonstrates a growing startup ecosystem in the UT. The department has not only formulated a vibrant J&K Startup Policy-2024, but has also taken necessary steps for ensuring its speedy implementation through the designated Nodal agency, viz., the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Arjun Gupta, Founder of Genetico Private Limited, said, “It is wonderful that our years of hard work and commitment are being recognized by the government. There is a highly motivated and capable team behind Genetico. The award is not only for the founders but their team, customers, government, incubators, advisors, mentors and well-wishers.”

Fawz-ul-Kabir, Founder of GR8 Private Limited, expressed gratitude stating, “We are truly honoured to represent Jammu and Kashmir on such a prestigious platform. This recognition reaffirms our belief in the power of gaming and technology to drive positive impact. We thank the J&K Government and JKEDI for their unwavering support.”

Notably, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has allocated Rs. 50.00 crore for 2025-26 fiscal for implementation of J&K Startup Policy 2024-27. The funds shall be utilized for various components, including providing seed funding to eligible startups, startup awards, grants for setting up and scaling incubators, mentorship support, awareness and innovation-driven initiatives, aimed at strengthening the startup ecosystem across the Union Territory.