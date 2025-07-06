BreakingDeveloping Story

Young generation must learn from the life, virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) says LG Sinha

Neelofar
Neelofar - Online Editor
On the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Ashura, LG Manoj Sinha joined Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, Srinagar’s Downtown and paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

He said “their sacrifice for peace, love, and compassion, guiding us to build a society based on equality and harmony.”

LG Sinha said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave the message of selfless service and guided the humanity to care for those who are less fortunate. Young generation must learn from the life and virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and walk on the righteous path shown by him, he said

