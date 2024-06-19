Breaking

One held in connection with Reasi terror attack: J-K Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that the police arrested one person in connection with the Reasi terror attack which left at least nine persons dead and 33 others injured.

Earlier on June 17, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the Reasi terror attack case in Jammu and Kashmir and started a thorough inquiry into it to unearth the underlying conspiracy behind the attack that raised concerns over security situations in the Union Territory.

The anti-terror agency took over the case from Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 15 and filed a fresh First Information Report (FIR) following Ministry of Home Affairs’ orders issued taking cognisance of the gravity of the incident as the attackers targeted a bus carrying pilgrims on June 9 evening — the day when the whole Union Cabinet was taking oath, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

The bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after the terrorist attack in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 9 evening, leaving at least nine persons dead and 33 others injured.

A day after the attack, a team from the NIA also visited the spot to support local police and evaluate the ground situation.
The NIA’s forensic team had also visited the site, contributing to the collection of evidence.

The NIA, India’s premier counter-terrorism agency, often collaborates with state police to address high-profile and sensitive cases as part of its routine affair in terror attack cases.

The terrorists attacked the bus when it was coming from the Ransoo area of the Reasi district.

Police had said the bus was ferrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra in Reasi district and came under attack in Teryath village in Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district, at about 6.10 pm on June 9. (ANI)

 

