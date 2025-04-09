Breaking

“BJP attacking Muslims left, right, and centre”: Mehbooba Mufti over Waqf Amendment Act

Anantnag, Sep 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti speaks to the media regarding the National Conference-Congress Alliance, at Kokernag, in Anantnag on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has criticized Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and BJP over the Waqf Amendment Act, saying that the BJP is attacking the “Muslims left, right, and centre.”

“The drama created by the ruling party in the assembly from the last three days, and what we saw in the Tulip Garden, is shameful. The BJP is attacking the Muslims of the country left, right, and centre. By welcoming and entertaining Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the CM has sent a message to all Muslims of the country that J&K government supports Waqf Amendment…,” Mufti told reporters.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly criticized the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that it has caused widespread dissatisfaction across the nation.

He said, “A major section of the nation is upset with the bill and they feel that the government is interfering in their religious matters.”

“There was no need for the Waqf Amendment Act. A religion is being targeted. There was no need for the Waqf Amendment Act. A religion is being targeted…Non-Muslims are being allowed to review the Waqf activities,” he added.

He specifically objected to the provision allowing non-Muslims to review Waqf activities, questioning the fairness of such an inclusion.

He further stated, “Do you allow non-Hindus to keep a check on the activities of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board or Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board? Can they allow any non-Sikhs to keep a check on the activities of the SGPC?”

Abdullah added that his party is likely to challenge the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, indicating that the legal route may be pursued to contest the law. (ANI)

