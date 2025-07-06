BreakingDeveloping Story

Youm-e-Ashura: Zuljanah procession begins, LG Sinha joins thousands of Shia mourners in Srinagar

IGP Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, DC Sgr oversee arrangements

Agencies
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday joined thousands of Shia mourners at the traditional Zuljanah procession here on the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Ashura.

 

The procession commenced from Botakadal’s Ali Pora area to Zadibal amid tight security and elaborate arrangements.

 

“Upon his arrival, the Lieutenant Governor offered water to the mourners and ceremoniously draped the Zuljanah with the traditional chaddar before the procession commenced,” witnesses told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

 

Top officials including IGP Kashmir, SSP Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Srinagar were also present on the occasion.

 

The procession began this morning with mourners, including men, women and children, all marching alongside the symbolic Zuljanah, representing the horse of Imam Hussain (AS).

 

Stretch from Botakadal to Zadibal is expected to remain packed throughout the day as mourners remain would engaged in chest-beating and recitation of nohas to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala.

 

Moreover, with the traditional observance continuing this year too, multiple stalls were set up by volunteers, civil society groups, and government departments to serve water, tea, and food to the devotees.

 

Additionally, security personnel were deployed in strength and traffic diversions were put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.

 

Top police and civil administration officials are overseeing the arrangements. “All necessary arrangements have been put in place,” said an official.

 

The Zuljanah procession will conclude at the Zadibal Imambargah in the afternoon—(KNO)

