An Army soldier was killed on Sunday in an accidental fire in Dharamsal area of Rajouri district.

Officials told GNS that a an army trooper lost its life after his service rifle went off accidentally.

He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital however, he later succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as NK Ravi Kumar resident of Channi Prat.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.(GNS)