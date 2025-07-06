Youm-e-Ashura: Elaborate arrangements in place for smooth passage of Zuljanah processions across Kashmir, says IGP Birdi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, on Sunday said that elaborate arrangements have been put in place by Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure the smooth and peaceful passage of the Zuljanah processions across Kashmir on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura.

Talking to reporters during his visit to Bota Kadal in Srinagar, from where the 10th Muharram (Ashura) Zuljanah procession commenced this morning, IGP Birdi as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said all necessary security and logistic arrangements have been finalized.

“The Srinagar Police have made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashura. Simultaneously, the Traffic Police have ensured smooth vehicular movement by putting diversions and traffic regulation in place,” IGP Birdi said.

He said special focus has been laid on maintaining coordination across different zones of the city. “Traffic diversions have been designed to minimize inconvenience while ensuring that the Ashura procession continues without any disruption,” he added..

The IGP said, traffic regulation points and adjacent arrangements have been made in other parts of the Kashmir as well to facilitate local processions and gatherings.

Earlier in the morning thousands of Shia mourners assembled at Botakadal here to join the Zuljanah procession in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also joined the mourners and ceremoniously draped the Zuljanah with the traditional chaddar before the procession commenced.

Senior police and civil officials were also present on the occasion—(KNO)