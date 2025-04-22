Kashmir

IUST to observe Earth Day with focus on sustainability & climate action

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Awantipora, Apr 21: Earth Day 2025 is being observed by over 2.0 billion people across 200 countries, uniting voices in concern over the deteriorating state of our planet. In Jammu and Kashmir, where once-pristine water bodies, forests, wetlands and glaciers are under severe stress, environmental degradation has emerged as a pressing challenge with serious ecological and economic consequences.

Rising to the occasion, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) is organising a series of Earth Day events this week starting from 22 April, 2025, including Panel discussions, technical sessions, poster making, human chain rally, campus cleaning drive, and interactive exhibitions showcasing research in Earth and environmental sciences.

Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, IUST, emphasized that combating environmental degradation and responding to climate change, energy challenges and disaster vulnerability is a priority. He said that through collaborative efforts involving academia, government, and civil society, we are leveraging scientific research to understand and address the challenges facing the Earth system, with a focus on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

You Might Also Like

Prof Rukhsana Najeeb appointed as Principal GMC Anantnag

Police provides helping hand to pregnant lady in Budgam

Aware people of benefits of silkworm rearing: Div Com

In J&K, 45k farmers register with eNAM portal

Two women among 3 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore: Police

Share This Article
Previous Article Axis Bank inaugurates 26th branch in Kashmir
Next Article Govt begins distribution of additional free ration to AAY families
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DC Kulgam, DC Kupwara receive PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration
Kashmir
Govt begins distribution of additional free ration to AAY families
Kashmir
Axis Bank inaugurates 26th branch in Kashmir
Business
SKUAST-K kicks off education fair
Kashmir