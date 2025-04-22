IUST to observe Earth Day with focus on sustainability & climate action

Awantipora, Apr 21: Earth Day 2025 is being observed by over 2.0 billion people across 200 countries, uniting voices in concern over the deteriorating state of our planet. In Jammu and Kashmir, where once-pristine water bodies, forests, wetlands and glaciers are under severe stress, environmental degradation has emerged as a pressing challenge with serious ecological and economic consequences.

Rising to the occasion, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) is organising a series of Earth Day events this week starting from 22 April, 2025, including Panel discussions, technical sessions, poster making, human chain rally, campus cleaning drive, and interactive exhibitions showcasing research in Earth and environmental sciences.

Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, IUST, emphasized that combating environmental degradation and responding to climate change, energy challenges and disaster vulnerability is a priority. He said that through collaborative efforts involving academia, government, and civil society, we are leveraging scientific research to understand and address the challenges facing the Earth system, with a focus on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.