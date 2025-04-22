Axis Bank inaugurates 26th branch in Kashmir

Budgam, Apr 21: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, on Monday inaugurated it’s 26th Bank branch at Magam in Budgam district.

The new branch was inaugurated by the MLA Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah and MLA Beerwah Dr. Shafi Ahmad Wani in presence of senior officials from Axis Bank-Gowhar Sheikh, Cluster Head Kashmir and Junaid Amim, Branch Head of Magam branch.

This branch will offer a wide array of asset products and banking services such as personal banking, digital banking, loan products (personal, gold, home, vehicle, working capital, term, etc.), insurance facilities to its customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, MSME, and Retail Businesses

Axis Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India.

Speaking to media MLA Gulmarg, Farooq Ahmad Shah said that the new branch of the Axis Bank at Magam will provide great relief to the people of different areas related to the financial dealings. The bank can provide a lot of the services through which people can be benefitted.

“There is huge potential for business in Magam town, where private sectors can perform different kinds of operations through which unemployed youth can also be adjusted in such private sectors,” he said.