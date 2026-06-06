IUST holds workshop on cybersecurity awareness

Awantipora, Jun 5: The Centre for Cybersecurity, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), in collaboration with the Office of the Dean Outreach and CDAC Mohali, organised a one-day workshop titled “Cybersecurity: Safeguarding Digital Frontiers”.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness about cybersecurity threats, digital safety practices, and the need to safeguard institutional digital infrastructure. The workshop focused on emerging cybersecurity challenges and best practices for securing digital environments.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kaiser A. Giri, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world and emphasized the need for greater awareness and resilience against cyber threats.

The technical session was conducted by Sumaira Farooq, Project Engineer, CDAC Mohali, who shared insights into cybersecurity trends, common vulnerabilities, cyber hygiene practices, and strategies for protecting digital assets.

Dr. Ruheela Hassan, Dean Outreach, said that IUST remains committed to organizing such initiatives that connect academic learning with contemporary societal and technological challenges.

Welcoming the participants, Dr. Aadil Bashir Coordinator, Centre for Cybersecurity, highlighted the Centre’s commitment to promoting cybersecurity awareness, research, and capacity building. The workshop witnessed active participation from students, research scholars, faculty members, and staff.