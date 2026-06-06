KMCH Sempora organizes plantation drive on WED

Srinagar, Jun 5: Kashmir Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), Sempora, on Friday organized a plantation drive on its campus to mark World Environment Day, reaffirming its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Managing Director KMCH, Tausif Ahmad; Principal/Dean KMCH, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Khan; Medical Superintendent, Dr. Syed Mubashir; heads of departments, senior faculty members, consultants, and specialist doctors from various disciplines participated in the plantation drive.

During the drive, a variety of saplings, including Red Chinar, Green Maple, Walnut, Pomegranate and Plum, were planted across the campus to enhance its green cover and promote ecological awareness.

The initiative was aimed at encouraging environmental responsibility and creating a healthier and greener campus for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director KMCH, Tausif Ahmad, said that the initiative would not only beautify the campus but also contribute significantly to environmental protection. He said World Environment Day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard natural resources and address the growing challenges posed by climate change.

“We are witnessing increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, including extreme heat and cold. Plantation is one of the most effective ways to combat environmental degradation and reduce pollution. Every tree planted today is an investment in a healthier and more sustainable future,” he said.

He further noted that Kashmir is an ecologically sensitive region and stressed the need to protect its fragile ecosystem from the adverse effects of deforestation and environmental degradation. He urged people, particularly the younger generation, to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts and adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives.

Principal/Dean KMCH, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Khan said that protecting the environment is not only a social responsibility but also a public health priority, as a clean and healthy environment is essential for the well-being of present and future generations.

On the occasion, heads of departments and senior faculty members highlighted the significance of World Environment Day and emphasized the role of educational and healthcare institutions in promoting environmental awareness.