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Govt files TET review plea in SC, assures teacher protection

ByRK NEWS

Jun 6, 2026

Srinagar, June 06: Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday said that the government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) issue, assuring the protection of teachers’ interests.

Taking to microblogging site X, the minister said, “As committed, the review petition has been filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The Government has consistently pursued this matter and remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of our teachers.”

(SIC)On May-30, the government had said it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) issue.

Itoo earlier said, “On the TET issue concerning J&K teachers, the Government has always acted responsibly and proactively. We have consistently taken up this matter and, more importantly, followed it up with concrete action.”

“In the past as well, we have acted to protect the interests of our teachers. The Government has accorded sanction to file a review petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, and the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, vide communication dated 26.05.2026, has directed its Standing Counsel to initiate the necessary legal proceedings,” Minister Itoo wrote on X.

She also said that “The review petition has been prepared and will be filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the coming week. We remain fully committed to safeguarding the interests of our teachers.”

Pertinently, in the last week of February, School Education Department had kept its order of TET in abeyance till further orders.In this regard SED Secretary in an order said, “The Government order regarding the designation of JKBOSE/State School Standards Authority (SSSA) as nodal agency for conducting TET is hereby kept in abeyance, till further orders.”

Earlier, in the previous order the department has said that in exercise of the powers vested in the Government and in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India, JKBOSE, State School Standards Authority (SSSA) is designated as Nodal Agency for conducting TET for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with immediate effect.—(KNO)

By RK NEWS

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