Director (Technical), CSB calls SKUAST-K among India’s finest sericulture institutions

Mirgund, Jun 5: Dr. Manthira Moorthy, Director (Technical), Central Silk Board (CSB), Bengaluru has praised the College of Temperate Sericulture, SKUAST-K, Mirgund, for its outstanding contribution to sericulture education, research, and technological advancement, describing it as one of the finest institutions in the country dedicated to the discipline.

Dr. Moorthy made these remarks during his maiden visit to the college, where he was received by Associate Dean Prof. M. R. Mir and senior faculty members.

During the visit, Prof. Mir presented an overview of the college’s academic, research, extension, and entrepreneurship initiatives, highlighting the institution’s growing role in strengthening the sericulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

A significant issue raised during the interaction pertained to recruitment policies within the Central Silk Board, particularly the limited opportunities available to sericulture graduates in scientist-level positions.

Prof. Mir emphasized the need for greater preference and representation for candidates possessing specialized qualifications in sericulture and allied disciplines.

Responding to the concern, Dr. Moorthy assured the faculty that the matter would be taken up with the higher authorities for appropriate consideration.

The discussions also focused on strengthening collaboration between CSB and SKUAST-K in areas such as joint research projects, capacity-building programmes, technology transfer, student training, and sectoral development initiatives. Faculty members and scientists actively participated in the deliberations and shared suggestions for advancing sericulture research and innovation in the region.

Impressed by the academic and research environment of the college, Dr. Moorthy commended the faculty and scientists for their dedication and sustained contribution to sericulture science and technology. He particularly appreciated the institution’s efforts in promoting research-driven development and human resource generation in the sector.

The visit concluded with a tour of various college facilities, reaffirming the commitment of both institutions to further strengthen collaboration for the benefit of students, researchers, and the sericulture farming community.