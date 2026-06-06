Trump downplays regional conflict as “practice”, claims Iran talks “going quite well”

Wisconsin, June 6 : Expressing a striking confidence in the trajectory of backchannel diplomacy, US President Donald Trump has voiced considerable optimism regarding ongoing deliberations with Tehran, asserting that the diplomatic track appears to be progressing along a favourable course.

The positive assessment comes despite the fact that Iranian authorities recently characterised the high-stakes discussions as being at a “deadlock”.

Addressing a press pool on Friday upon his arrival in Wisconsin for a scheduled public event, Trump directly minimised the public friction, stating, “The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well.”

However, this upbeat formulation stands in sharp contrast to a far more rigid appraisal originating from within the clerical establishment’s core decision-making apparatus.

Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN in an interview that negotiations remain stalled, emphasising that any meaningful breakthrough is entirely contingent upon Washington agreeing to unfreeze billions of dollars in blocked Iranian financial reserves overseas.

Brushing aside those strict preconditions, Trump focused heavily on the broader strategic rationale behind the intense economic and kinetic pressure campaign engineered by his administration.

The US President reiterated that the paramount objective of the American enterprise has consistently been to block Tehran from crossing the threshold into atomic weapons capability, going so far as to imply that this primary national security benchmark has already been secured.

“We had to extinguish a nuclear weapon,” Trump remarked to reporters.Elaborating on the long-term threat perception that guided his regional policy, the US President added, “This was going to be a very capable country that was going to have a massive nuclear presence, and we weren’t going to let that happen.”

Reflecting on the comprehensive impact of recent operations, Trump confidently declared, “We’ve largely finished that.”While maintaining that a lasting diplomatic off-ramp remains the preferred method to finalise the standoff, the US President simultaneously brandished a familiar threat of overwhelming kinetic force should the transactional dialogue completely break down.

“One way or the other, it’s finished,” Trump warned.Leaving the ultimate resolution open to two starkly disparate paths, the US President remarked, “You’ll see the finish with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way.”

Furthermore, Trump appeared to explicitly minimise the sheer intensity and geographic breadth of the multi-front hostilities, despite a protracted cycle of direct combat exchanges involving Iranian forces, American assets, and Israeli military formations.”It’s really not much of a war,” the US President claimed, framing the high-stakes confrontation in surprisingly casual terms.

Trump then added, “But it’s a military conflict. It’s practice.”Even as the US President extolled the virtues of a potential negotiated settlement, Washington concurrently advanced its aggressive economic warfare strategy on the ground to further constrict Tehran’s primary revenue streams.

Hours before Trump’s arrival in Wisconsin, the United States slapped sweeping punitive sanctions on an intricate maritime smuggling network accused of illicitly shipping Iranian Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to markets across South and Eastern Asia by utilising fraudulent documentation to mask the cargo as originating in Oman.

This latest enforcement action reflects a continuous, systematic tightening of economic embargoes by the United States, which has steadily escalated its financial containment measures against Iran since launching joint military operations alongside Israel in late February. (ANI)