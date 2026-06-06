Kashmir

Transport Commissioner reviews road safety measures on NH

ByRK NEWS

Jun 6, 2026

Banihal, June 5: Transport Commissioner J&K Vishesh Paul Mahajan on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at NHAI Meeting Hall to review and strengthen road safety measures on the National Highway in view of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)–2026.

Officers from the Transport Department, Civil Administration, Police, Traffic Police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Enforcement Wing attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on ensuring safer and smoother traffic operations, seamless movement of pilgrims during the Yatra, coordinated enforcement measures, strict action against over speeding and overloading, deployment of modern enforcement technologies, and strengthening emergency response mechanisms along the highway.

Emphasizing the need for proactive road safety management, the Transport Commissioner stressed on regular road safety audit, timely identification and rectification of accident-prone locations and adoption of best practices aimed at minimizing road accidents and enhancing commuter safety.

The Transport Commissioner advised NHAI authorities to share CCTV footage and other relevant technical data available at highway monitoring and check-post locations with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD). He said the integration of technology and real-time surveillance would facilitate effective enforcement against overloading of goods vehicles, over speeding and other traffic violations, thereby contributing to safer highways and smoother traffic flow during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra–2026.

Earlier, the Transport Commissioner interacted with Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan; SSP Arun Gupta and other officers. During the interaction, a wide range of transport-related issues were discussed, with special focus on traffic regulation, road safety, public transport services and effective management of vehicular movement during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra–2026.

The Transport Commissioner emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among all concerned agencies to ensure a safe, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage while maintaining uninterrupted movement of essential services and regular traffic on the National Highway.

By RK NEWS

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