CUKashmir observes World Environment Day

Ganderbal, Jun 5: School of Life Sciences, comprising departments of Botany, Zoology, Biotechnology, Chemistry and Civil Engineering, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) on Friday observed the World Environment Day 2026 on the theme “Inspired By Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” at the Tulmulla campus.

The event featured speakers who emphasized the urgent need for sustainable lifestyles, climate action, and the integration of ecological consciousness into education and public policy.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, described nature as one of humanity’s greatest teachers and stressed that meaningful environmental education begins with observation and understanding the natural world.

Referring to the relationship between the lithosphere, hydrosphere, atmosphere, and biosphere, he highlighted the importance of maintaining ecological balance for the survival and well-being of future generations.

Prof. Nath observed that environmental degradation is largely a consequence of human actions and emphasized that clean air, pure water, and fertile soil form the foundation of a healthy ecosystem.

Drawing parallels between natural systems and human society, he explained how producers, consumers, and decomposers work together in nature to sustain life, offering valuable lessons for social harmony and responsible living.

Chief Guest and Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari, observed that while the world celebrates Environment Day annually, India’s civilizational ethos has traditionally revered nature every day through practices rooted in respect for rivers, trees, animals, and all forms of life.

Prof. Tiwari argued that modern environmental crises stem largely from increasing consumerism, excessive materialism, and a departure from the traditional principle of “less is more.”

He lamented the transition from a need-based lifestyle to a greed-driven one and warned that unchecked consumption is placing unprecedented stress on natural resources.

Speaking about soil, water, and air, he highlighted the alarming consequences of plastic pollution, declining soil health, excessive chemical usage in agriculture, groundwater depletion, and climate change.

He called for greater innovation in recycling, sustainable agriculture, rainwater harvesting, and waste utilization. Referring to successful initiatives undertaken at the Central University of Punjab, he stressed that universities must emerge as hubs of environmental innovation and sustainability.

He emphasized that humanity has borrowed the Earth from future generations and therefore bears a moral responsibility to preserve it in a healthier and cleaner state.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Deans of other Schools, Heads and Coordinators of Departments, faculty members and senior functionaries of the university were present.

Delivering the keynote address, former Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada, Prof. K.V.S.G. Murali Krishna, emphasized that respect for nature must become a way of life rather than a ceremonial observance.

Prof. Murali Krishna emphasized that economic progress and industrial growth must coexist harmoniously with environmental protection. He cited global examples of ecological conservation and urged institutions to adopt innovative solutions for waste management, carbon reduction, and environmental education.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dean, School of Life Sciences, Prof. Abid Hamid Dar, highlighted the significance of World Environment Day.

Sr. Asst Prof. Dr. Lateef Khaliq administered the World Environment Day pledge to the participants.