Er. Aijaz Hussain Leads World Environment Day plantation drive in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 5: On World Environment Day, State Executive Member BJP and Co-Incharge, Minority Morcha, J&K UT, Er. Aijaz Hussain Rather organized and participated in a plantation drive in Srinagar under the EkPaedMaaKeNaam campaign, reaffirming the collective commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The programme witnessed participation from BJP workers, office bearers of Lal Chowk Constituency, and members of the Minority Morcha, who joined hands in planting saplings at Jawahar Nagar Park, Srinagar. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of environmental protection, increasing green cover, and addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

Speaking on the occasion, Er. Aijaz Hussain emphasized that environmental protection is a shared responsibility and called upon citizens, particularly the youth, to actively contribute towards building a cleaner, greener, and healthier future. He highlighted the significance of tree plantation as an effective measure to combat pollution, mitigate climate change, and preserve ecological balance.

Referring to the EkPaedMaaKeNaam campaign, Er. Aijaz said that planting a tree in the name of one’s mother is a meaningful tribute that symbolizes gratitude, care, and responsibility towards both our mothers and Mother Nature. He urged people to actively participate in the campaign and make environmental stewardship a mass movement.

The participants pledged to continue such initiatives in the future and encouraged the public to adopt environmentally responsible practices in their daily lives.

The plantation drive concluded with a collective resolve to work towards a sustainable , greener and environmentally conscious society.