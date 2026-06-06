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Mehbooba Mufti Speaks to Union Health Minister, Seeks Early Completion of AIIMS Awantipora

ByRK NEWS

Jun 6, 2026

Srinagar, June 6: PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said she has urged Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to expedite the ongoing work on AIIMS Awantipora to ensure that the project is completed without further delay.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “Spoke with Union Health Minister JP Nadda ji & requested him to expedite the ongoing work at AIIMS Awantipora so that it doesn’t get delayed any further.He was kind enough to assure me about its completion well on time.”

“Undoubtedly the team assigned here is toiling day & night but given how healthcare is crumbling across J&K it’s imperative AIIMS Awantipora is operational soon. Will provide much needed relief & quality medical services,” the post reads.

By RK NEWS

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