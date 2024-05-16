IUST celebrates ‘International Nurses Day’

Awantipora, May 15-Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) celebrated International Nurses Day at its campus today. The event, themed “Our Nurses, Our Future,” was jointly organized by Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology and Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology. The celebration highlighted the vital contributions of nurses to society’s health and well-being.

Prof. A.H. Moon, Dean Academics at IUST and Chief Guest, emphasized the importance of supporting and promoting nurses’ well-being, improving their working conditions, and investing in their career advancement. He affirmed IUST’s commitment to providing top-notch training for nurses, recognizing them as the backbone of the health system.

Prof. Waseem Bari, Registrar IUST, expressed sincere gratitude for the daily compassion and dedication shown by nurses, underscoring their crucial role in providing high-quality patient care. Prof. Ayub Qadri, Dean of the School of Health Sciences, spoke about the university’s vibrant research culture, which ensures nursing students are exposed to advanced and updated information. Prof. (Dr.) Muneera Bashir, Principal, MMINSR shared her thoughts on the significance of Nurses Day, praising the professionalism and expertise of nurses in various healthcare settings.

Prof. (Dr.) Zamrooda Akhter, Principal Alamdar Memorial Nursing College, acknowledged the crucial role of nurses and highlighted the institution’s dedication to fostering a culture of gratitude and support for nurses, who are essential members of the healthcare team.

Ms. Asmat Parveen, Principal of Syed Mantaqi Memorial Nursing College, stressed the significance of programs designed to advance nursing careers, ensure nurses’ health and safety, and create a supportive team environment. She also highlighted the nursing research conducted by th college in the nursing sector.