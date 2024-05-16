AICTE launches ‘QIP PG Certificate’ programme

New Delhi, May 15: AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G Sitharam today officially launched the ‘AICTE-QIP-PG Certificate Programme in Emerging Areas’ for the academic development of Faculty members belonging to Core Engineering disciplines.

The AICTE-QIP-PG Certificate Programme in Emerging Areas is a part of AICTE Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) scheme. Through this program the council aims to train faculty members of core Engineering disciplines (Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical etc) in the emerging technologies which in turn shall enable them to impart effective teaching to the students enrolled in courses on Emerging areas.

During the launch AICTE Chairman highlighted, “The launch of the ‘AICTE-QIP-PG Certificate Programme in Emerging Areas’ signifies a commitment to enhancing the academic development of faculty members in Core Engineering disciplines. This initiative is crucial as emerging areas in engineering constantly evolve, requiring educators to stay updated with the latest advancements. By providing a structured certificate program, we aim to equip faculty members with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively teach these emerging areas to students. This not only benefits faculty members by enhancing their expertise but also contributes to the overall quality of engineering education in the country”.

The applications for AICTE-QIP-PG Certificate Programme are invited from the faculty members of AICTE approved institutions to get certification in the emerging areas like AI/ML/Data Science/Data Analytics, Augmented- (AR) / Mixed- (MR) / Virtual Realities (VR) / Cyber Physical Systems, IoT & Drone Technology, Intelligent Transport Systems, Robotics, 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing. Based on the applications received, AICTE shall allot the applicants to the respective host Institutes or QIP Centre approved for conducting AICTE QIP PG Certificate program.

Full time Regular/Permanent faculty members of AICTE approved Degree Level / Diploma level institutes, belonging to CORE Engineering disciplines, having teaching experience of minimum 5 years at graduate/diploma level are eligible to apply for the QIP PG certificate program. No fee shall be levied from a maximum of 50 faculty members getting enrolled for the course in any of the host institution.

The duration of AICTE-QIP-PG Certificate Programme shall be 6 months in and hybrid mode. The QIP PG Certificate program content must have awareness, expertise and application elements. Moreover, a maximum of six credits may be taken through NPTEL Course by candidates during the QIP-PG Certification course duration. On successful completion of the QIP-PG Certification Courses, the candidates will receive an evaluation report and the QIP-PG Certificate from the host institutions.

The programme will also partner with industry experts, exposing teachers to the latest industry needs and trends. This initiative aims to enhance the teaching methods of engineering and technical education faculty, ultimately providing high-quality education to students.

For detailed information visit: https://facilities.aicte-india.org/QIP-PG/