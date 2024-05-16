J&K participates in Cannes Film Festival 2024

Cannes, (France), May 15: Today marked a historic day as the official delegation from Jammu & Kashmir participated in the 77th edition of world famous Cannes Film Festival for the first time ever.

The Jammu and Kashmir Booth in the Bharat Pavilion of the famed Cannes Film Market (Marche du Film) was inaugurated by H. E. Shri. Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France and Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GoI, along with dignitaries from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, National Film Development Corporation as well as leading personalities of Indian and International Cinema.

Rehana Batul, Secretary Information, J&K and Jatin Kishore, Director Information and Public Relations are representing Jammu & Kashmir at this international event, showcasing the vibrant cinema culture and scenic beauty of the region to the global audience. The presence of Jammu and Kashmir at this global stage aims to promote Jammu and Kashmir as Film Makers’ paradise and will definitely attract the attention of Film Producers of international repute to come to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir. The Cannes Film market will prove to be an ideal destination for promotion of recently launched, highly lucrative and producer friendly J&K Film Policy, 2024.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has recently accorded Industry Status to Film Making in J&K. The Film making in the Union Territory has got a fillip with Single Window Permissions and dedicated Nodal Officers for 24×7 assistance to the production houses shooting in J&K. The newly launched policy provides for attractive financial incentives by the government as well as a Local Talent Directory for promotion of Film Industry in the region.

Jammu & Kashmir has seen a remarkable resurgence in filmmaking over the last few years, with over 300 films/documentaries shootings taking place here. This resurgence marks a significant return of cinema to J&K after decades, symbolizing a renewed era of cultural revitalization thereby signaling a positive shift in the entertainment landscape of the region.

The presence of Jammu & Kashmir Pavillion at Cannes serves as a platform to promote the diverse cinematic offerings and scenic locations that the region has to offer to the world. It presents an exciting opportunity for filmmakers and industry professionals to explore the rich potential that Jammu & Kashmir holds for cinematic productions.

As the Cannes Film Festival unfolds over the next two weeks, the presence of Jammu & Kashmir will stand as a testament to the growing significance of regional cinema on the global stage and underscores the commitment of J&K to embrace and nurture its burgeoning film industry.