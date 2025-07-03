Cyber Police recovers Rs 11,06,555.82 in Online Financial Fraud Cases in Kupwara

In a significant breakthrough, the Cyber Cell of District Police Kupwara has successfully solved multiple cases of online financial fraud and recovered a total amount of ₹11,06,555.82/- through a combination of court interventions and advanced cyber tactics.

Over the past months, the Cyber Cell Kupwara received a number of complaints related to various types of digital frauds such as online job scams, fake investment schemes, fraudulent KYC update requests, deceptive credit SMS alerts, and impersonation frauds. Several individuals from across the district including civilians, government employees, and defence personnel fell victim to these scams.

The fraudsters employed a range of deceptive tactics to trick victims into voluntarily or unknowingly transferring money to fraudulent accounts. In response, the Cyber Cell swiftly collected digital evidence and coordinated with relevant financial institutions and service providers. With a proactive and technically sound approach, the Cyber Cell was able to trace the fraudulent transactions and recover the funds in multiple cases.

Police appeals to the general public to stay alert and avoid falling prey to the following online threats viz; Digital arrest scams, Fake online trading platforms, Fraudulent credit SMS messages, Installation of unauthorized mobile applications, including malicious loan apps, Fake Instagram/Telegram job tasks, Calls pretending to be from telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and BSNL requesting SIM updates, Fraudulent video calls, Requests for sensitive personal information via suspicious links or messages.

The public is advised to report any suspicious online activity immediately to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in for filing complaints.