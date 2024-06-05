INYAS, KU outreach program brings Applied Sciences to rural Kashmir

Srinagar, June 04: The Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) New Delhi and Department of Chemistry, University of Kashmir, in collaboration with Boys Higher Secondary School, Dudi organised a two-day significant science outreach programme in the Machil sector, a remote area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

This initiative, themed “Connecting the Dots” aimed to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and rural students, promoting the application of applied sciences in everyday life.

Machil sector is known for its challenging terrain and limited access to educational resources. The programme’s aim was to provide insights into applied sciences and their relevance to rural development.

Dr Aijaz Ahmad Dar, a Senior Assistant Professor from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Kashmir and a member of INYAS, New Delhi was the keynote speaker.

On the first day, Dr Dar delivered an enlightening talk on the “Need and Application of Applied Sciences” at the Government Higher Secondary School, Ring Payeen. His speech focused on how scientific principles can be harnessed to improve the quality of life in rural areas. His presentation covered several key points.

On the day second, the event took place at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Dudi, Machil where Dr Aijaz explained the concept of applied sciences and their importance in solving real-world problems. He explained how scientific research can lead to practical solutions that benefit society, particularly in rural settings.

Highlighting the role of applied sciences in agriculture, Dr Dar discussed modern techniques and technologies that can enhance crop yield, improve soil health, and promote sustainable farming practices. He illustrated how farmers in remote areas like Machil can adopt these innovations to boost productivity and income.

The talk also covered the significance of environmental conservation and the role of applied sciences in protecting natural resources. Dr Dar encouraged the community to adopt eco-friendly practices and highlighted simple, science-based solutions for waste management and water conservation.

“There is a need to improve scientific literacy among the rural population,” he said while advocating for educational programmes that can empower local communities, making them self-reliant and capable of leveraging scientific knowledge for their development.

After the interaction, the research scholars from the Chemistry Department of KU provided hands-on training to students and carried out many fascinating experiments to which students were very delighted.

The programme received an enthusiastic response from the local community, with attendees expressing a keen interest in the topics discussed. The interactive session that followed Dr Dar’s talk provided a platform for villagers to ask questions and seek advice on various issues related to applied sciences.