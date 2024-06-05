Cong’s KL Sharma wins Amethi seat defeating Smriti Irani

New Delhi, June 04: Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma won the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, as per the Election Commission. Sharma defeated BJP candidate Smriti Irani by 1,67,196 votes, the poll body said.

As per the ECI data, the Congress candidate polled 5,39,228 votes while Smriti Irani 3,72,032 votes. A short while ago, BJP leader Smriti Irani said that she gave 10 years of her life to Amethi and will continue to serve the area in times to come.

“I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with dedication and loyalty. Today, I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that their governments have completed the pending works of 30 years in just 5 years. I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi,” Irani said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is ahead in 294 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats, indicating a significant gain for the latter, according to the latest trends.

The Congress, which won merely 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is currently leading in 95 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 234 seats.

The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It won 282 seats in 2014 and improved its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

The BJP had set a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections. The BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fought the Lok Sabha elections for a third straight term in office. The Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. ANI