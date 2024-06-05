23 Kishtwar women farmers embark on exposure visit to SKUAST-K

Kishtwar, June 04: A group of 23 women farmers and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) on Tuesday left for a five-day exposure tour to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K). The aim of the tour is to enable these farmers to learn the best agricultural practices.

The tour was organised on the directions and guidance of District Development Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav by the Agriculture Department under Central Scheme ATMA and flagged off by the Chief Agriculture Officer Amjad Hussain Malik.

The exposure visit includes a special focus on saffron cultivation. The itinerary includes a visit to the advanced research centre in the Dussu area of Pampore, known for its pioneering work in saffron research.

Addressing the tour group, the Chief Agriculture Officer encouraged the women farmers to make the most of this opportunity by learning from the scientists and experienced farmers at SKUAST-K. He emphasised the importance of adopting innovative and sustainable farming practices.

The CAO advised the farmers to interact with farm scientists, experts, and extension functionaries during the exposure tour to gain the latest knowledge in crop cultivation techniques.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by officials of the Agriculture Department, concerned officers, and the women farmers/SHGs.