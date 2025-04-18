Indian Army launches probe into alleged manhandling incident in J&K’s Rajouri, assures strict action

The Indian Army on Friday said that it has launched an inquiry after an alleged incident of manhandling by Army personnel surfaced in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a release by Defence PRO, Jammu, the situation unfolded during a routine search operation based on intelligence inputs about the possible movement of terrorists in the region.

Preliminary findings indicate that the individual involved reportedly attempted to snatch a soldier’s weapon and engaged in a scuffle upon being stopped at a checkpoint.

An internal enquiry has been initiated, and the Indian Army has assured that if any personnel are found guilty of misconduct, stringent action will be taken in accordance with existing legal provisions.

“An incident has come to light wherein certain individuals were allegedly manhandled by Army personnel in Rajouri District (J-K). The Army had input on the likely movement of terrorists in a vehicle in this sensitive area. Accordingly, search operations were being conducted,” said the Army.

“Preliminary information suggests that on being stopped, the individual tried to snatch the weapon from the soldiers on duty and initiated a scuffle with them. However, an enquiry has been initiated. Should any personnel be found guilty of misconduct, strict action will be taken in accordance with the existing law,” said the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) continued their joint operation for the fourth consecutive day in the forest area of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch to trace terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The search operations started back on Tuesday following an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists on Monday night.

Security forces cordoned off the area and are conducting extensive search operations in dense forest zones.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu.

Earlier on Saturday, amid the ongoing operations and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army reiterated its commitment to continue its operations across the union territories until “terrorists are eliminated.” (ANI)