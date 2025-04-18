BSF, BGB hold sector commander-level meeting to strengthen India-Bangladesh border security

A sector-commander level meeting was held between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Border Security Force (BSF) of India at the BGB Border Outpost (BOP) Bijoypur, Bangladesh, an official statement said on Friday.

The meeting held on Thursday was conducted in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the mutual commitment of both border guarding forces to ensuring peace and stability along the international border, according to an official release issued by BSF.

The meeting was led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lalit Mohan Sharma of the BSF Tura Sector, Manoj Kumar Barnwal, DIG of the Shillong Sector, and Sector Commander of BGB Mymensingh Sector, Colonel Sarker Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman. Battalion commanders and staff officers from both forces also participated in the meeting.

During the discussions, both sides addressed key issues including trans-border crimes, illegal infiltration, the importance of sharing real-time information, and other matters related to effective border management, the release stated.

Emphasis was placed on enhancing bilateral cooperation, jointly combating illegal cross-border activities, and preventing unauthorised movement along the border areas, it added.

Both the BSF and BGB commanders acknowledged the necessity of addressing border-related concerns through regular dialogue and cooperation. (ANI)