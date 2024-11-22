India-China Relations:New Horizons

India-China relations are witnessing a change. After the disengagement of troops along the friction points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) there is a considerable melting of ice. It must be remembered that on 21st October the two countries reached an agreement on patrolling in Depsang and Demchok; leading to the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the side-lines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. Now we are witnessing a series of moves that indicate that the two nations are moving forward to nurture relations based on mutual trust and friendship. It is in this spirit that the meeting between the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi must be viewed. The two leaders have underlined the contours of the engagement between the two nations. The two leaders have said that the next steps in India-China relations will include the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans- border rivers, direct flights between India and China besides the media exchanges. The two leaders have met on the side-lines of the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. This will surely catalyse harmony and good neighbourly relations. The Ministry of External Affairs has underlined that the two ministers recognised disengagement in our border areas had contributed to the maintenance of peace and tranquillity. The discussions focused on the next steps in India-China relations. It was agreed that a meeting of the Special Representatives and of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism will take place soon. The two leaders have also explored the options to take the relations to next level keeping in view the emerging geo-politics and international issues; the two leaders noted that India and China have both the differences and convergences. Both nations have worked constructively in the BRICS and SCO framework. Besides, the two nations have cooperated in the G-20 as well. Dr. Jaishankar has said that the two nations are strongly committed to a multipolar world, including a multipolar Asia. Where India is concerned, its foreign policy has been principled and consistent, marked by independent thought and action. He underlined that India is against unilateral approaches to establish dominance. India does not view its relationships through the prism of other nations. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi showed concurrence with EAM that India-China relations have particular salience in world politics. He noted that our leaders had agreed in Kazan (Russia) on the way forward. The two ministers felt it was imperative that the focus should be on stabilising ties, managing differences and taking the next steps. Dr.Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that in Kazan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a consensus on taking next steps in bilateral relationship, bearing in mind the understanding of 21 October. He expressed happiness on the implementation of that understanding as it has proceeded as planned. Two leaders have directed that the Foreign Ministers and the Special Representatives should meet at an early date. Some progress, some discussions have happened in that direction. India –China relations are being put on the track. And this is based on the process that involves three steps. These include disengagement, de-escalation and de-induction of the armed forces. All these steps have to be approached in tandem. So that the issues are resolved and peace and trust is established at all costs.