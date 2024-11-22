Top Stories

BRO undertakes renovation of twin-tube Jawahar tunnel

Likely to re-open for public next month

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
SRINAGAR, NOV 18 (UNI):-Renovation of the iconic 2.5-km-long Jawahar Tunnel, which was for decades the only gateway to the Valley, is nearing completion.UNI PHOTO-12U

Jammu, Nov 21 : The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has carried out extensive renovations of the 1956-built 2.5 km-long twin-tube Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).
It was upgraded to enhance the security, safety and comfort of the users using state-of-the-art modern technology, thus bringing it to par with the modern tunnels.
The renovated tunnel will be re-opened to the public in December 2024.
The rehabilitation was carried out through Engineering, Procurement and Construction modes for Rs 62.5 crore funded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.
It has been completed in almost one year by Project Beacon of the BRO.
The upgrade comprised civil as well as electro-mechanical works. It also includes 76 high-definition CCTV cameras, smoke and fire sensors, SCADA systems and a centralised monitoring room for real-time supervision.
The Jawahar tunnel has historically served as a vital passage through the Pir-Panjal range connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

NC-govt plans to restore Darbar Move practice in J&K

Agrarian land can be utilized for cultivation or for other permissible purposes only: HC

LG visits Ayodhya, pays obeisance at Shri Ram Temple

Justice delivery system be accessible to everyone: CJI

J&K statehood to be restored after assembly poll: LG

Share This Article
Previous Article India-China Relations:New Horizons
Next Article Terror infiltration case: NIA conducts searches at 8 locations in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

People-centric development is our focus, says CM Abdullah
Top Stories
Govt commited to Housing for All in Ladakh UT: Manohar Lal
Top Stories
Political landscape heats up as JK gears up for Panchayat Polls
Top Stories
Kashmir welcomes record tourism this year, set for December surge
Top Stories