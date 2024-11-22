Everything will be investigated, including Jal Shakti fraud: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 21: National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that all allegations, including a reported Rs 3,000 crore Jal Shakti scam, would be thoroughly investigated under the current government in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was responding to a question about the alleged bribery linked to the Adani Group at his residence.

Farooq said that there is no doubt that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has been demanded. “I hope the Central Government takes this matter seriously. A thorough investigation is necessary to understand how this happened and the reasons behind it.”

He said that while he was not fully informed about the specifics, such allegations are deeply concerning. “I will not comment on Rahul Gandhi’s statements, but if these things are true, it is a matter of grave concern. The Central Government must not ignore this and should investigate it from their side,” he said.

Responding to allegations of scam involving J&K officials during 2021-2022, he said that many things will be investigated gradually. Everything will come to light, including the Rs 3,000 crore Jal Shakti scam reported by an officer. There is nothing to worry about; everything will be scrutinized, he added.

Abdullah said that the National Conference government believes in transparency and accountability. “This is a government of the people, and the people have a right to know what has happened. Wherever we are wrong, it is the government’s duty to answer and rectify,” he said.

He said the government must address pressing issues like unemployment and poverty. “I believe poverty and unemployment are increasing, and these issues must be prioritized. It is the responsibility of the government to serve the people and resolve their problems,” he added.

He said that the media must play its role in bringing issues to light. “The media has been suppressed for too long. Now, the people have the freedom to tell us where we are wrong, and the media must ensure transparency and accountability. We are not going to suppress you,” he added.